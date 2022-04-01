Texas Bitcoin miners lobby to ease taxes on flared gas to boost crypto mining

The move is the latest attempt by the cryptocurrency industry to make the US state more attractive to miners

The Texas legislation is similar to that of a Wyoming measure signed into law a year ago which cuts state taxes on certain uses of excess gas that would otherwise be trapped at well heads and burned off. Photo: AFP
Bloomberg
Apr 01, 2022

The Texas cryptocurrency industry is lobbying state lawmakers to introduce legislation that would eliminate taxes on sales of flared gas that is used to mine Bitcoins, seeking to reduce costs and lure more miners to the Lone Star State.

The Texas Blockchain Council, the crypto industry’s lobbying arm, wrote a draft bill that it hopes will be introduced in the next legislative session, starting in January, said the council’s president, Lee Bratcher.

The text is a copycat of a Wyoming measure signed into law a year ago which cuts state taxes on certain uses of excess gas that would otherwise be trapped at well heads and burned off.

It is the latest attempt by the cryptocurrency industry to shape policy and make Texas more attractive to miners who use vast computer arrays to solve cryptographic puzzles and are rewarded with Bitcoin.

Texas lawmakers, with support from Governor Greg Abbott, have already taken some of the most aggressive steps in the US to lure the crypto industry, especially Bitcoin.

Read More
Up to 67% of UAE consumers interested in cryptocurrency trading, survey finds
Bitcoin treasure hunters: the father-and-son team who recover lost cryptocurrencies

In May, Mr Abbott signed a law that makes it easier for businesses to use crypto as collateral for loans and hold them as assets. Mr Abbott also created the Work Group on Blockchain Matters, staffed by industry insiders, to come up with more ways to lure crypto investors, developers and miners.

“This tax abatement is another way Texas can give even more incentive to people to mine Bitcoins,” Griffin Haby, business development manager at Limpia Creek Technologies, a crypto mining company, said at a Bitcoin conference in Houston. He helped write the draft bill.

The baseline tax on oil and gas producers in the state, called the Texas severance tax, is 7.5 per cent of market value for natural gas.

There has been a rush of investors to fuel Bitcoin mines with gas that would otherwise be burned off or vented into the atmosphere in oil-producing fields.

Proponents say this is a way to profit from energy that otherwise would be wasted while also lowering greenhouse gas emissions. But critics say it is giving incentives for oil producers to continue drilling instead of shifting away from fossil fuels.

Updated: April 01, 2022, 3:30 AM
BitcoinCryptocurrenciesUSTexas
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Texas Bitcoin miners lobby to ease taxes on flared gas
An image that illustrates this article Binance to adopt phased approach to launching products and services in Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Cryptocurrency exchange BitOasis applies for new Dubai virtual assets licence
An image that illustrates this article How Dubai’s virtual asset law could be a global model for cryptocurrency regulation