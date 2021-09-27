Cryptocurrency-linked stocks slide in Hong Kong trading but Bitcoin steadies

Bitcoin gained 2.4% in Asia trading at $44,250 after falling to below $41,000 following China's ban of virtual currencies and mining on Friday

A man walks past an advertisement for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong. On 24 September, China issued a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency transactions and mining, pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Photo: EPA

Reuters
Sep 27, 2021

Cryptocurrency-linked stocks dropped in Hong Kong on Monday morning, after Chinese authorities intensified their clampdown on the industry, while major cryptocurrencies steadied.

Shares of crypto asset manager and trading firm Huobi Tech, an affiliate of Huobi Global, one of the world's largest exchanges, fell more than 30 per cent after the opening bell.

Huobi Global said on Sunday it had stopped taking new mainland customers from Friday and would close accounts belonging to mainland-China based clients by the end of the year to comply with local regulations.

China's regulators intensified the clampdown on Friday, banning cryptocurrency transactions and mining, and saying that overseas exchanges are barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet and that mainland-China based employees of overseas crypto exchanges would be investigated.

OKG Technology Holdings Ltd, a financial technology and construction company majority owned by Xu Mingxing the founder of cryptoexchange OK Coin, fell more than 20 per cent.

However, cryptocurrencies traded firmly on Monday, having rebounded from selling driven by the Chinese crackdown as buy-the-dip speculators swooped in.

Bitcoin was up about 2.4 per cent in Asia trade at $44,250, having fallen to just below $41,000 after Friday's announcement of a blanket ban on crypto mining and transactions in China - the most wide-ranging clampdown yet.

Rival token Ether rose 3 per cent to $3,163 and has recouped its Friday

Updated: September 27th 2021, 5:36 AM
ChinaCryptocurrenciesHong KongMarkets
