China Securities, the investment bank controlled by Citic Group, has opened its first overseas office in Dubai as it seeks to play a larger role in relations between the Middle East and the world’s second-largest economy.

The office of China Securities International at the Dubai International Financial Centre is intended to meet clients’ cross-border needs and grow its portfolio of nearly $75 billion in assets under management, the DIFC said in a statement on Wednesday.

China Securities, which received a licence in September to set up its regional presence at the DIFC, served more than 17.1 million securities brokerage clients in the first half of 2026.

China Securities International will provide cross-border investment banking services. It will support Chinese companies expanding into the Middle East and help the region’s investors to tap into China’s market, while continuing to contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative, the DIFC said.

Liu Cheng, chairman of China Securities, said the Dubai office “marks a key milestone in the company’s international expansion and a practical response to the growing cross-border needs of its clients”.

“The company will leverage Dubai’s institutional framework and strategic location as a new platform to strengthen two-way connectivity between the China and Middle East capital markets,” he added.

China is the Emirates’ biggest trading partner, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two countries established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018, which provides a structured platform for co-operation in trade, investment, technology and energy.

Earlier this year, they signed an agreement to boost investment and mobilise more capital between them, adding to a string of recent deals.

China Securities is the latest to join a cluster of major Chinese financial institutions at the DIFC. They include Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corporation, China Merchants Bank International and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

China’s five largest banks together account for more than 30 per cent of total assets in the DIFC’s banking and capital markets sector, state news agency Wam previously reported.

“China Securities’ presence adds further depth to the DIFC’s financial ecosystem and creates new opportunities to connect Chinese businesses and investors with regional and international capital markets,” said Arif Amiri, chief executive of the DIFC Authority.