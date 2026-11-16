Latin America is seeking to become a viable destination for investment in critical minerals, as western governments seek alternative supplies to reduce dependency on Chinese imports.

China is the dominant player in the global critical minerals supply chain. It holds a market share of 70 per cent or greater for 19 of 20 minerals listed as strategically important by the International Energy Agency, and accounts for about 90 per cent of global rare-earth processing.

China imposed sweeping export controls on seven heavy rare earth elements in April 2025, before increasing that list in October.

The IEA estimates those controls would cost $6.5 trillion in annual downstream production outside China if fully introduced. Beijing last week announced it was extending a pause on the curbs until January.

"I think we're learning the hard way that we need to be more competitive in these environments," said Andrew Wilson, executive director at the Centre for International Private Enterprise.

Mr Wilson spoke to The National on the sidelines of a critical minerals summit in Washington.

Latin America and the Caribbean hold 38.3 per cent of global lithium reserves and 32.5 per cent of copper reserves, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Experts argue this places Latin America as a key centre in supply diversification, with lithium demand expected to triple by 2040.

The region also holds major shares of silver and graphite, well as other metals and speciality minerals used for advanced technologies, aerospace and defence.

Foreign direct investment in the region is volatile, despite averaging 11 per cent in recent decades, according to the OECD.

"The question is, how do we regain those markets, regain the security guarantees, the economic guarantees, without sacrificing standards, compliance, rule of law and otherwise?" Mr Wilson asked.

"It's important for us to be pushing countries where we want to invest to up their game through our own leadership, our own corporate requirements, than it is to lose those opportunities to investors who cornered the market.

But the region faces challenges including high financing costs, infrastructure gaps, skill constraints and trust with local stakeholders, according to the IEA's 2026 global critical minerals outlook.

It only refines about 20 per cent of its mined output of key energy minerals, except for lithium. The IEA estimates if lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and rare earths were refined locally and two-thirds of copper production were processed in the region, the economic value generated would increase by nearly 50 per cent from current levels and reach bout $220 billion by 2035, the IEA said.

Gulf states are also been deepening their investment ties into the Americas.

Abu Dhabi's ADQ and US-based investment firm Orion Resource Partners in January announced a joint venture to invest in companies in Latin America, Africa and Asia. US President Donald Trump's administration also entered into bilateral preliminary agreements with Argentina and Peru in February.

The UAE and Brazil signed a $2.5 billion preliminary agreement last year to explore and develop strategic minerals essential for the global energy transition. Brazil released a list of 27 critical and strategic minerals last week in an effort to boost investment and increase domestic processing. Copper, lithium, uranium and rare earths were among metals listed as a top priority for government support.

The UAE and Argentina also began talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, to increase investment access across mining and minerals, AI and other sectors.

Saudi Arabia also signed non-binding agreements with Brazil and Chile during the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh this year, as the kingdom looks to expand its international partnerships and investment co-operation in the mining and minerals sector.