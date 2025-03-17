Investcorp buys majority stake in German supply chain and logistics consultancy Miebach

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/11/17/investcorp-names-mashaal-aljomaih-as-ceo-for-saudi-arabia-unit/" target="_blank">Bahrain's Investcorp</a>, the biggest alternative asset manager in the Middle East, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in German supply chain and logistics consultancy Miebach. Following the transaction, Miebach’s existing equity partnership will retain a significant minority stake in the company, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2025/02/26/investcorp-boosts-us-industrial-property-portfolio-with-335m-investment-in-two-cities/" target="_blank">Investcorp </a>said in a statement on Monday. It did not disclose the terms of the deal. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary regulatory clearance. As part of the deal, Miebach will continue to expand its organic growth initiatives, while developing a focused mergers and acquisition strategy, Investcorp said. “As a global leader in supply chain consulting, logistics and material flow engineering, Miebach has established itself as the end-to-end consultant for truly international clients seeking highly complex supply chain solutions,” Yusef Al Yusef, global head of distribution at Investcorp, said. Since 2012, Investcorp’s European private equity group has invested about €2.1 billion ($2.28 billion) in companies across Europe. The acquisition of Miebach is the group’s fifth investment over the last 15 months, following the more recent acquisitions of SEC Newgate, Outcomes First Group, Stowe, and Epipoli. Set up in 1973 with headquarters in Frankfurt, Miebach provides specialised global supply chain and logistics consultancy services, a market estimated to be worth about €30 billion and expected to grow at double-digit rates annually, according to Investcorp. Miebach's services extends from the development of supply chain strategies to engineering designs, while providing digital services to the client’s warehousing infrastructure. The company employs more than 500 people with offices in 20 countries, providing services to various industries and international blue-chip clients across the world. “The supply chain and logistics consultancy market is exposed to long-term trends, and is expected to benefit from positive tailwinds in supply chain resiliency, sustainability, digitalisation and automation,” Investcorp said. Established in 1982,<a href="https://thenationalnews.com/business/2023/01/17/digitalisation-ai-and-renewable-energy-top-themes-for-global-investors-investcorp-says/" target="_blank"> Investcorp invests across asset classes </a>through its six business lines: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management and strategic capital. Its assets under management have grown to $55 billion and it aims to boost it to $100 billion by investing in areas including the Americas, Europe and the broader Asia region, including the Middle East.