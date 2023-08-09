Italy says windfall tax won't have significant impact on banks

Italy has issued a clarification of its new tax on banks’ windfall profits, saying the impact may be limited for some banks and the levy cannot exceed 0.1 per cent of their assets.

Banks that have already increased the interest rates they offer to depositors “will not see a significant impact as a consequence of the rule approved yesterday,” the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday night.

The clarification came about 24 hours after the government shocked markets with the unexpected tax, announced in off-the-cuff remarks by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini at the end of a news conference on other measures approved by Italy’s cabinet.

The nation’s largest banks, Intesa Sanpaola and UniCredit, have seen their net interest income surge, and analysts' estimates for the 2023 haul would mean that the tax would likely hit the cap of 0.1 per cent of assets.

The government didn’t specify the measure used to determine the cap. If it is based on global assets, that would leave the two banks each facing a levy of around $1 billion. If it applies only to their Italian assets, the figure would be much lower, but would still amount to several hundred million euros.

The 40 per cent levy on the extra profits of lenders sent Italian bank stocks tumbling. The tax targets lenders’ higher interest incomes following rate hikes by the European Central Bank.

The tax income will be used for a fund to help reduce financial pressure on families and companies, the government said.

The 40 per cent tax will be levied on the larger of two measures: The difference between net interest income in 2022 and 2021 in excess of a 5 per cent gain, or the difference in net interest income between 2023 and 2021 above a 10 per cent gain, according to the ministry.