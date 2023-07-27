Italy allows firms to lay-off staff in areas hit by extreme weather

Workers in areas hit by wildfires may be told to stay at home under new measures introduced by the Italian government in response to the climate emergency.

At least seven people have died in recent days as Italy tackles high temperatures in the south of the country and fierce storms in the north.

Giorgia Meloni's right-wing administration on Wednesday approved a decree to allow construction and agricultural companies to furlough staff in areas with high temperatures.

READ MORE Europe sees fresh wildfire breakouts in more tourist hotspots

Under existing Italian regulations, companies can apply for temporary lay-offs – usually to deal with a slump in business – for no more than 52 weeks over two years, or 90 days per year in the agricultural sector.

The decree allows building and farming companies, many severely hit by the heatwave because employees cannot work from home, to use the instrument without the hours being counted in overall limits.

"The measure will be valid for this year," Labour Minister Marina Calderone said after an evening cabinet meeting.

A draft showed that the decree had a cost the state €10 million ($11 million).

The heatwave over most of southern Italy has taken a particularly heavy toll on the island of Sicily, which was devastated by wildfires that killed three people.

Catania, near Mount Etna in eastern Sicily, has been hit by power and water supply cuts that local officials blamed in part on the heat.

Workers rebuild a roof after tiles were severely damaged by a violent hailstorm in Melzo, near Milan. AP

The city is also struggling to get its airport fully operational again

Vincenzo Bellini Catania Airport will not resume full operations until next week at the earliest, after a fire early last week meant many flights were cancelled or diverted to other airports.

The government is ready to earmark €10 million to refund airline tickets and hotel reservations to tourists without insurance coverage, Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said.

While the heatwave maintained its grip on the south, severe storms in Milan and other northern towns tore off roofs and uprooted hundreds of trees, blocking roads, damaging parked cars and disrupting transport.

Wildfires in Italy - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A house burns in the Tono district of Messina, Sicily, as a fire rages. AFP

The Lombardy region around Milan has already asked the government to declare a state of emergency and has estimated damage of more than €40 million, Mr Musumeci said.

"Other regions will join with similar requests," he added.

The state of emergency, one approved by the government, removes bureaucratic obstacles and speeds up procedures to provide financial help.