HSBC profit surges 89% on interest income boost

HSBC, Europe’s largest lender, reported an 89 per cent rise in its second-quarter profit before tax, boosted by a sharp increase in net interest income amid a continued rise in interest rates across the world.

Pre-tax profit for the three months to the end of June climbed to $8.8 billion, HSBC said a statement on Tuesday.

Quarterly revenue rose by 38 per cent on an annual basis to $16.7 billion, with growth across all of the bank's global businesses, primarily reflecting rising interest rates.

"Good performances" in the bank's insurance, wealth, debt capital markets and global banking businesses boosted income, offsetting reductions in global foreign exchange and equities.

Net interest income of $9.3 billion for the three-month period was 38 per cent higher on an annual basis and was higher by $300 million compared with the first quarter of this year.

"There was good broad-based profit generation around the world, higher revenue in our global businesses driven by strong net interest income, and continued tight cost control," said group chief executive Noel Quinn.

"We can reward our shareholders with a second interim dividend of $0.10 per share and a second share buy-back in 2023 of up to $2 billion, with substantial further distribution capacity still expected ahead."

More to follow ...