Trading in First Republic shares halted after 50% plunge

Trading in shares of First Republic Bank was halted on Friday morning after the stock collapsed 50 per cent.

The collapse followed a CNBC report that said the lender was probably headed for receivership under the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Its shares were halted at $3.09. The price is now down more than 97 per cent this year.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that the FDIC, the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve were among the government bodies that have started to orchestrate meetings with financial companies about a lifeline for the bank.

The government's involvement is helping bring more parties, including banks and private equity firms, to the negotiating table, a source told Reuters.

Still, concerns remain that deposit declines at First Republic could worsen and spark a fresh meltdown in the US banking industry even as it recovers from the collapse of two regional lenders last month.

First Republic earlier this week said its deposits had slumped by more than $100 billion in the first quarter.

“The potential worst-case scenario stemming from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank appears to have been averted,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note.

“But the problems at First Republic are a reminder that further problems remain possible.”

The San Francisco-based lender's stock has more than halved so far this week. Since the start of the year, it has lost nearly 95 per cent of its value, making it the worst-performing S&P 500 stock.