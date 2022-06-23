FAB partners with Yale to launch global think tank and leadership platform

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender by assets, has launched a global think tank and thought leadership platform in collaboration with Yale School of Management Executive Education through Dubai-headquartered Icon Training and Coaching.

Called the Institute of the Future (IFAB), the new facility will focus on agenda setting, information sharing and policy shaping. It will bring together “pioneering and progressive” global thinkers and help shape the future direction of the economy.

IFAB‘s goal is to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global financial hub by equipping industry leaders with the skills, tools and strategies required to successfully navigate the next era of transformation, FAB said on Thursday.

There is a need to prepare leaders to understand and adapt to the complex dynamics transforming every corner of the economy, said Hana Al Rostamani, group chief executive of FAB.

She added that FAB and Yale School of Management Executive Education have built a peer-learning platform to enable the exchange of knowledge today to shape the world of tomorrow.

“At FAB, we believe strongly that it is our duty to enable exceptional finance professionals to grow, develop and pursue their aspirations … leaders and professionals can share knowledge and expertise to anticipate change, initiate forward-thinking solutions and build future ready capabilities,” Ms Al Rostamani said.

IFAB is structured around four pillars — executive education, speaker series, insights and research and publications, FAB said.

It will bring together experts in the fields of finance, investment and banking, to share lessons learned, provide peer coaching and create strategic alliances to build resilience in the financial and investment space.

Alongside executive training and education, FAB said it will also initiate academic research that is both locally relevant and supportive of long-term economic development.