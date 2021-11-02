Yale University-designed finance course for Emiratis launched

An educational programme to improve the skills of Emiratis working in the financial sector has been unveiled in Abu Dhabi.

Designed by Yale University, the Frontiers in Finance programme looks to build capacity in navigating the complexities of the financial and investment sectors.

The programme will focus on a deeper understanding of investment management, decision making and strategy, as well as advanced concepts such as the application of data science and quantitative techniques in investment decisions.

It is being offered in the emirate by First Abu Dhabi Bank through a collaboration with the Emirates Foundation and Icon Training and Coaching.

The programme can accommodate between 25 and 30 participants nominated by government entities and companies related to the financial or investment management sectors.

It will be held online over 12 weeks from January to March 2022.