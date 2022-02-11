ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, Etisalat and FAB launch $626m digital banking platform Wio

Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE to launch Wio, a new digital banking platform.

The total invested capital in the Abu Dhabi-based Wio is Dh2.3 billion ($626 million) plus “in-kind contribution”, ADQ said in a statement on Friday.

The digital banking platform’s primary shareholders are ADQ and investments holding company Alpha Dhabi, which hold a controlling stake of 65 per cent. Etisalat holds 25 per cent, while First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender by assets, has the remaining 10 per cent, according to the statement.

“As part of our efforts to future-proof Abu Dhabi’s economy, we are committed to enhancing the financial services sector,” Mohamed Al Suwaidi, chief executive of ADQ, said.

“By delivering secure, transparent and seamless access to a cutting-edge, customer-centric digital banking platform, Wio’s unique business model will further strengthen the UAE’s digital economy that is already supported by robust infrastructure and progressive regulations.”

Wio will launch a Beta version in the first quarter of 2022 that will initially cater to small- and medium-sized businesses in the UAE, according to FAB.

