Alpha Dhabi Holding's 2021 net profit surges following an 'exceptional year'

Alpha Dhabi Holding, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company, reported a sharp rise in its net profit for 2021 as revenue surged following an “exceptional year” for the conglomerate.

Net profit for the 12-month period grew to Dh5.16 billion ($1.4bn), up from Dh218 million in 2020, the company said in a statement on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue almost quadrupled annually to Dh18.8bn in 2021, compared to Dh3.78bn in 2020.

“2021 has been an exceptional year for the company in so many ways. The results should therefore be read bearing in mind the events which took place in the middle of the year 2021, which transformed the company into one of Abu Dhabi's premier listed investment groups,” the company said.

Alpha Dhabi, previously known as Trojan Holding, has grown into a regional conglomerate with interests in construction, health care, hospitality and industry. It was listed on ADX in June last year and has embarked on an expansion spree since then.

Last year, it acquired the entire share capital of Murban Energy, a 70 per cent stake in Mawarid Holding Investment and 100 per cent of the share capital of Sublime Commercial Investment, through which it holds a stake in Aldar Properties.

The company also bought a 65.11 per cent stake in National Marine Dredging Company, 40 per cent of Response Plus Medical and 100 per cent of Sandstorm Motor Vehicles Manufacturing, and also acquired a hotel in the Chechen Republic.

Alpha Dhabi Holding's total assets rose to Dh47.2bn as of December 2021 from Dh5.39bn a year ago, its balance sheet showed.

The earnings per share amounted to Dh0.44 in 2021 compared to Dh0.90 for 2020.

“The management remains committed to continue on the journey that we began in 2021 and enhance the core activities of the company to attain continuous growth,” the statement added.

Alpha Dhabi Holding said last year that it plans to invest $2.2bn in real estate, hospitality, health care, petrochemicals and “other promising sectors” in the UAE and outside the country.

This year, it acquired a 25.24 per cent stake in Al Qudra Holding and increased its share in Aldar Properties, bringing its overall stake in Abu Dhabi’s biggest developer to 29.8 per cent.