Sri Lankan central bank chief steps down amid economic emergency

Workers sort out bags of rice seized from a private warehouse in the eastern city of Polonnaruwa, after Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency as most private banks ran out of foreign currency to finance imports of essentials, triggering food shortages. AFP

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Weligamage Don Lakshman will step down September 14 as the nation faces a deepening forex crisis that threatens its ability to import goods and service debt.

His announcement at a briefing Friday comes as the South Asian island nation faces dwindling reserves and revenues, looming debt repayments, and struggles with an extended lockdown to stem record Covid-19 cases. A successor wasn’t immediately named.

“I have not taken any decisions against my conscience,” Mr Lakshman said Friday, adding that he had originally planned to retire when he turned 80 next month. “There is a political-economic ideology which I believe in and continue to believe in being correct,” he said, without elaborating.

The pandemic has created an “extraordinary period of disruption” to the economy and the central bank “had to come in with resources to look after the people,” Mr Lakshman said. An “excessive money supply” -- which the bank tried to address last month with a surprise rate hike -- “can be easily reduced with the budget being attended to and careful fiscal consolidation.”

Sri Lanka’s forex reserves dropped to $2.8 billion in July after it used a part of the pile to repay $1bn of debt. That dragged the import cover to 1.8 months, and well below the minimum desired three months. The problem was compounded by a crash in earnings from tourism due to the pandemic, prompting S&P Global Ratings to cut the country’s outlook to negative.

The downgrade added to doubts about the nation’s ability to service $1.5bn of debt that matures next year. Sri Lanka’s risk premium for default is among the highest in Asia, with the five-year credit default swaps at 1,338.12 basis points as of Thursday.

Speculation had been building that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa may reappoint former central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal to steer the monetary authority through the crisis. “It is very likely,” Mr Cabraal said when reached by phone earlier Friday and asked whether he would be reappointed as governor of the CBSL.

For now, the central bank has limited the amount of foreign currency that can leave the country, as well as tightened import rules to discourage purchases of items including chocolates, dairy products, wines, cosmetics, clothes, and electronics.

The monetary authority unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate in August, citing the role of low credit cost in a sustained increase in imports, which led to a widening of the trade deficit. The rate action was also to preempt the buildup of any excessive inflationary pressures, the bank had said then.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

