Investment banks in Australia go on a hiring spree after talent raid by start-ups

Credit Suisse hired 52 staff in Australia in the first half of 2021.

Bulge-bracket investment banks in Australia have stepped up hiring to rebuild their depleted teams, after audacious talent raids by boutique rivals in the past year amid record deal-making activity in the country.

Bankers and headhunters told Reuters that most major banks in Australia, including Wall Street firms, have been scrambling to add bankers since the start of the year as part of a campaign to defend their market share against new aggressive boutiques Barrenjoey Capital and Jarden.

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Australia's Macquarie Group have together hired more than 100 bankers this year, their representatives said, amid hopes that ultra-low interest rates and a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will ensure a strong deals pipeline.

"There's been quite a hiring spree in investment banking and the last year or 18 months has been about as good as it's been in about five or seven years," said Graeme Bricknell, Korn Ferry head of executive search in Australia and New Zealand.

"It's a significant increase [from two years ago]. Some of these places were only hiring one or two people."

Australia's deal boom and a surge in investment banking fees – to a three-year high of $1.2 billion in 2021, Refinitiv data shows – are fuelling the hiring rush among banks and start-ups aiming for a juicier share of lucrative mandates.

The country has recorded $108.7bn in M&A deals this year, a record high and more than quadruple the level of a year ago, making it the second-biggest market in the region after China.

Credit Suisse hired 52 staff in the first half of 2021, a bank spokesman said. The recruitment took place across each of its businesses in Australia, which includes equity and debt underwriting and M&A advisory, he said.

Quote This year, we stepped it [recruitment] up a notch given the disruption at a number of a competitors Richard Wagner, chief executive, Morgan Stanley Australia

UBS, which was the main target of Barrenjoey's talent raid, has hired 30 staff across investment banking, equities sales and trading and research in the past six months, according to a spokesman.

Morgan Stanley has hired 20 bankers in the past year in a push to take advantage of increased competition for staff across the industry, its Australian chief executive Richard Wagner said.

"We have incrementally grown our Australian headcount every year for the past 20 years. However, this year we stepped it up a notch given the disruption at a number of a competitors," Mr Wagner told Reuters.

Macquarie has hired 14 investment bankers since January and has the largest investment banking team in Australia with more than 200 bankers,, it said in a statement to Reuters.

JPMorgan has added 10 this year, mainly in investment banking, equities and research.

Citigroup has added four to the banking and capital markets business and another four to its markets and securities division since June, their representatives said.

Barrenjoey and Jarden, after their fierce talent war against global peers, have 275 and 115 staff in Australia, respectively, spokeswomen for the banks said.

