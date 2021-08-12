Bahrain-based GHF's second-quarter net profit more than doubles to $21m

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the bank in the three months to June 30 jumped 109.8 per cent. Courtesy Nasdaq Dubai

GFH Financial Group, a Bahrain-based investment bank, more than doubled its net profit for the second quarter of 2021, driven by growth across its business units despite the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic globally.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the bank in the three months to June 30 jumped 109.8 per cent to $20.92 million, up from $9.97m for the second quarter of 2020, GFH said in a statement on Thursday. Total income for the quarter rose 17.6 per cent year-on-year to $90.62m.

"Supporting the strong increase in income were contributions from our commercial banking business, our investment banking as well as income related to financing and debt portfolios held by the group," Hisham Alrayes, chief executive of GFH, said.

More to follow...

McLaren GT specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 630Nm Price: Dh875,000 On sale: now

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

The biog Favourite colour: Brown Favourite Movie: Resident Evil Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices Favourite food: Pizza Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Scoreline Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3 Agüero 18'

Kompany 58'

Silva 65'

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

