Bahrain-based GHF's second-quarter net profit more than doubles to $21m

Growth driven by group's commercial banking, investment banking as well as income related to financing and debt portfolios

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the bank in the three months to June 30 jumped 109.8 per cent. Courtesy Nasdaq Dubai

Deena Kamel
Aug 12, 2021

GFH Financial Group, a Bahrain-based investment bank, more than doubled its net profit for the second quarter of 2021, driven by growth across its business units despite the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic globally.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the bank in the three months to June 30 jumped 109.8 per cent to $20.92 million, up from $9.97m for the second quarter of 2020, GFH said in a statement on Thursday. Total income for the quarter rose 17.6 per cent year-on-year to $90.62m.

"Supporting the strong increase in income were contributions from our commercial banking business, our investment banking as well as income related to financing and debt portfolios held by the group," Hisham Alrayes, chief executive of GFH, said.

More to follow...

Updated: August 12th 2021, 1:12 PM
