ADIB becomes first UAE bank to adopt facial recognition for account opening

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has become the first lender in the UAE to use facial recognition for account opening. Dana Smillie / The National

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the emirate’s biggest Sharia-compliant lender, has partnered with the UAE’s Ministry of Interior to allow customers to open accounts remotely and digitally through facial recognition.

The move comes as lenders globally accelerate their digital transformation initiatives following disruptions caused by Covid-19 mobility restrictions.

This initiative makes ADIB the first lender in the UAE to use facial recognition for opening an account, senior bank executives said at an event in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

“We have on-boarded about 97,000 customers in the past 12 months and 50 per cent of those come in through our digital offering each month. This is even before we had the biometric database offering with the MoI,” Philip King, global head of retail at ADIB, told The National in an interview.

“Customers have been interacting with us digitally in a far greater way than they did pre-Covid-19. To have this capability for customers to act in a secure and convenient way by using a government database to have their identity biometrically verified will boost our customer acquisition and make them feel more secure in interacting with us,” he added.

The UAE in February approved employing facial recognition technology to further develop the services provided by private and government sectors, with the aim of facilitating procedures.

Lenders globally are looking at ways to utilise digital identity to on-board new customers. Banks are increasingly using eye scans, fingerprint, voice, facial and vein pattern recognition to authenticate a person for access and payments.

The UK’s NatWest was the first bank to allow customers to apply for accounts using a selfie and a physical ID with AI-based verification. French bank Societe Generale also allows customers to open accounts fully online and uses facial recognition and a selfie to verify customer identities. HSBC allows customers to access their accounts through voice recognition.

A survey commissioned by Visa in 2017 found that more than 80 per cent of respondents were comfortable using a fingerprint or face recognition as an identity token for their banking services. And more than half of those surveyed said they would consider leaving a bank or card network which does not offer biometric authentication services.

Key benefits of using biometric authentication for payments are that it eliminates the need to remember multiple passwords/PINs and perceptions that it is more secure, the survey revealed. The top concerns, however, of using this method include the potential breach of sensitive information that can’t be changed if compromised, concerns that biometrics won’t work well and the cost of owning a device that allows for biometric authentication and privacy, the Visa survey found.

“The use of facial recognition system is a key step for ADIB towards the implementation of emerging technologies based on AI [Artificial Intelligence],” Sameh Awadallah, head of ADIB’s branch network, said.

To open an account, UAE residents can download the ADIB mobile app and follow the instructions by taking a photo, scanning their passport and tapping the Emirates ID card on the device for the app to read its data using near field communication. The tool will scan the user’s face, which will be matched against the ministry’s facial recognition system instantly. Upon successful matching, ADIB will send an SMS-OTP to the user’s registered mobile number for verification, after which the user may create his/her preferred credentials, the lender said in a statement.

“This is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of services, as well as support UAE banks in strengthening the security and safety of their digital services against threats of cybercrime,” Ahmed Saeed Al Shamsi, head of the AI systems and services development team at General Directorate of Security Support, UAE Ministry of Interior, said.

ADIB recorded a 30 per cent increase in digitally active customers in the first half of 2021. Currently, the bank has about 700,000 digitally active customers, representing 70 per cent of the lender’s customer base, Mr King said.

“In the future, we have plans to roll out biometrics for transactional authorisation. This will be developed across all channels, products and customer interactions,” he added.

The link to the MoI database will help address any concerns for customers wishing to open an account digitally, he said, citing how the UAE government deploys this biometric database at airports.

Philip King, global head of retail at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said the lender plans to roll out biometrics for transactional authorisation in the future. Photo: Mona Al Marzooqi/ The National

Ruling out an impact on bank branches from its digital transformation drive, Mr King said physical branches are still at the core of ADIB’s business activity.

“Branches will have a part in the new digital eco-system. A hybrid approach with digital and personal touch is optimal,” he said.

Separately, ADIB partnered with Verloop.io, an AI-powered customer service automation company, to deploy a natural-language processing chatbot to handle customer queries.

Launched in the fourth quarter of 2020, ADIB’s Chatbanking on WhatsApp allows customers to check their balance, transfer funds, pay bills and book branch appointments through simple commands.

There are 150,000 ADIB customers with a verified chatbot account, with more than 350,000 queries put through to the chatbot in the second quarter of 2021, of which 85 per cent were resolved without human interaction, according to the lender. This enabled the ADIB call centre to reduce call volume by 20 per cent, the bank said.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

RACE CARD 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-1 (PA) Listed Dh230,000 1,600m

6.30pm: HH The President’s Cup (PA) Group 1 Dh2.5million 2,200m

7pm: HH The President’s Cup (TB) Listed Dh380,000 1,400m

7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,200m.

The biog Full name: Aisha Abdulqader Saeed Age: 34 Emirate: Dubai Favourite quote: "No one has ever become poor by giving"

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

