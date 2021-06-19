Boeing's biggest 737 Max model completes maiden flight

Boeing's fourth and largest 737 Max model successfully completed its first flight on Friday, marking a step towards recovery for the jet family after the nearly-two year grounding and prolonged woes of a smaller version.

The 737-10 jet took off from Renton Field in Renton, Washington, at 10.07am local time and landed at 12,38pm at Boeing Field, south of Seattle, the US planemaker said in a statement.

“The aeroplane performed beautifully,” Boeing's 737 chief pilot Captain Jennifer Henderson, said. “The profile we flew allowed us to test the aeroplane’s systems, flight controls and handling qualities, all of which checked out exactly as we expected.”

The flight is an important milestone for the Chicago-based planemaker as it grapples with the challenges arising from the 20-month grounding of a smaller 737 Max-8 variant model following two deadly crashes and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Friday's flight was the start of a comprehensive test programme for the 737-10.

Boeing will work closely with regulators to certify the jet prior to its scheduled entry into service in 2023, it said.

“The 737-10 is an important part of our customers’ fleet plans, giving them more capacity, greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane,” Stan Deal, president and chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said. “Our team is committed to delivering an aeroplane with the highest quality and reliability.”

The Boeing 737 Max 10 airplane prepares to land at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. Bloomberg

The 737-10 can seat up to 230 passengers in a single-cabin configuration that's popular with budget carriers. It also features environmental improvements, cutting carbon emissions by 14 per cent and reducing noise by 50 per cent compared to today’s Next-Generation 737s.

Boeing said it has received more than 400 orders from 16 airline customers worldwide for the 737-10.

The 737 family of jets are the workhorse of airlines around the world and used extensively by low-budget carriers. The stretched 737-10 jet competes with European rival Airbus's popular A321 Neo jets.