Travellers using Gatwick Airport have been warned their personal details may have been compromised after its parking system was hacked.

Attackers breached AutoPay, the automated drop-off payment system, possibly accessing some customer card details.

Gatwick, the UK’s second-largest airport with 43 million passengers annually, told customers on Monday of the risk to their personal information.

Drivers are charged £10 for staying up to 10 minutes in terminal drop-off zones.

Although the payment system was switched off after the breach, customers were told they must still pay the charge through its website.

The airport did not reveal when the hack occurred or how many people were affected.

In an email sent to customers, the airport apologised and said it had been informed by its third-party provider Times24 UK Limited, there had been “unauthorised access” to the payments system.

It said the data that had potentially been stolen included names, postcodes, contact details, vehicle details, payment records and some card details, including in “some isolated cases” the card brand, last four digits and expiry date.

It told customers it was trying to determine the “nature and scope of the incident”, while relevant authorities had been informed.

“We have been informed by Times24 UK Limited, the company which manages drop-off zones on behalf of London Gatwick that they experienced unauthorised access to AutoPay, a third-party system that automatically processes the payment of drop-off charges," Gatwick said.

“As a precaution and to help protect affected accounts, the AutoPay system has been disabled. Passengers can still continue to use the drop-off zones and pay using one of the alternative payment methods available on our London Gatwick website.”

The breach is the latest attack on the UK’s data systems. In August, the data of almost nine million passengers using three airports was accessed by hackers, who demanded a ransom.

The attack on Manchester Airports Group, which owns Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted airports, breached similar data to the Gatwick incident.

Last year, European airports including Heathrow were hit by delays after a cyber attack hit the check-in and baggage systems.

Earlier this month, UK businesses were told they must urgently strengthen their cyber defences or face major disruption.

Britain’s head of cyber security issued the warning after supermarkets across Europe were victims of hacking.

Richard Horne, head of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, said organisations were relying on outdated technology that was increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks, while artificial intelligence was giving hostile states and criminals new ways to identify and exploit weaknesses.