London's Gatwick Airport has won a legal battle to fully open its second runway, significantly increasing the number of flights it can handle.

The northern runway, set to begin operations in 2030, would enable the airport to be used for about 100,000 more flights a year.

Campaigners had hoped to halt the expansion of the airport, south of London, on grounds of increased transport, noise, housing provision and wastewater treatment, but the High Court ruled against these complaints and prevented any appeal.

The airport argued that expansion would create 14,000 jobs across the region and deliver £1 billion ($1.34 billion) in economic benefits every year.

The decision brings an end to years of uncertainty for the airport.

Under a £2.2 billion plan, Gatwick wants to move its backup runway by 12 metres so that it can be put into full-time operation. The realigned runway would enable the airport to be used for departures by narrow-body planes including the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737.

Gatwick currently handles about 280,000 flights a year, making it the busiest single-runway airport in Europe.

The standby runway is currently used by aircraft as they taxi to and from terminals, and when the main runway is closed for emergencies or maintenance.

The airport said it would now be able to expand on the more than 200 destinations it currently offers “to give passengers more choice, and boost competition to drive down fares”.

Gatwick operated about 80 flights to the Middle East each week before the outbreak of the US-Iran war.

The airport, which is owned by the French company Vinci and the investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners, says passenger numbers could rise from about 45 million to 75 million by the late 2030s under the runway expansion plan.

Plans for a second runway at Gatwick Airport can move ahead after a High Court decision. Reuters Show caption: Plans for a second runway at Gatwick Airport can move ahead …

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has previously called the scheme a “no-brainer” for economic growth.

“This is a major milestone for Gatwick for local communities, with expansion unlocking investment and creating thousands of new jobs,” she said on Tuesday.

“Around 13 million more passengers and 100,000 more flights will give holidaymakers greater choice and strengthen global links to help make the UK one of the most attractive places in the world to invest.

“We’ll back expansion that supports growth and our climate goals. To drive forward sustainable change, we’re also investing over £219 million for green fuel production to cut emissions from flying and secure the future of aviation.”

The government has announced a £43 million drive for hydrogen-powered and electric flights. It has also backed Heathrow’s expansion plan, with proposals for a third runway moving ahead.