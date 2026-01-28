Emirates airline to hire 20,000 more staff by 2030, deputy president says

Emirates airline needs to hire 20,000 "operational staff", from pilots to engineers, over the next five years, coinciding with an aggressive jet delivery schedule and high travel demand across the network, its deputy president said.

The roles will include cabin crew, pilots, engineers, technicians and airport staff, Adel Al Redha, who is also the chief operations officer of Emirates airline, told reporters on Wednesday.

The recruitment drive is being fuelled by a brisk pace of Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft deliveries, the introduction of destinations and the addition of flight frequencies on existing routes.

"We continue to hire to our needs, we have a very aggressive plan of aircraft deliveries through this calendar year, we expect to receive 17 or 18 additional A350 aircraft. They will be deployed to new destinations or extra frequencies," he said.

"With that our recruitment plan, especially for operational [roles] continues. We expect from now until the end of this decade ... we will need to recruit close to about 20,000 operational staff."

Travel demand to and from Dubai and across the airline's international network remains strong, he added.

So far, that appetite for flying has been unaffected by the simmering tension between Iran and the US that has caused some European airlines to re-route or cancel their flights to the Middle East.

"It's very difficult for us to predict any income but so far we have seen the demand in our operations is as expected and as normal," Mr Al Redha said.

"We haven't seen any changes to that," he said, adding that all Emirates flights are operating according to schedule.