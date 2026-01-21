Emirates airline to develop 'multi-billion dirham' project that can house up to 12,000 cabin crew

Emirates airline has signed an agreement with Dubai Investments Park to acquire land for a “multi-billion-dirham” development for cabin crew as it expands operations.

The mixed-use development near Al Maktoum International Airport will be able to accommodate up to 12,000 cabin crew members, Emirates said on Wednesday. It will consist of 20 residential buildings, each with 19 floors each, comprising a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.

The Cabin Crew Village will also feature a multi-purpose hub with retail outlets, restaurants, fitness amenities, clinics, public spaces and parks.

Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year, with the first phase scheduled for completion in 2029.

“The Cabin Crew Village will provide everything our crew need within a single, thoughtfully planned development,” said Ali Al Soori, chief procurement and facilities officer at Emirates.

The development "also represents a strategic investment in Emirates’ future, supporting our transition plans to Al Maktoum International and continued growth in the years ahead".

Inside Emirates: Boeing delays, Airbus talks and leadership tips with Sir Tim Clark 42:06

Dubai is building a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, with a total investment of Dh128 billion ($34.8 billion) to boost its capacity to 260 million passengers annually when complete.

The first phase of the airport project is expected to be ready by 2032, with the capacity to accommodate 150 million passengers annually.

Emirates is planning to invest up to $12 billion on its future home at the new terminal on infrastructure, including catering facilities and aircraft hangars, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said at the Dubai Airshow last year.

Emirates Group, which includes Emirates airline and ground-handling unit dnata, also revealed plans last year to hire 17,300 people across 350 roles to support the expansion of operations and bolster future capabilities.

The roles include cabin crew, pilots, engineers, commercial and sales teams, customer service, ground handling, catering, information technology, human resources and finance, it said in July.