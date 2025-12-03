Airbus cuts delivery target after issues with top-selling jet

Airbus cut its annual commercial aircraft delivery target for this year after issues with its best-selling A320 narrow-body model.

The European plane maker expects to hand over 790 aircraft to airline customers this year, it said in a statement on Wednesday. This is down from an earlier target of 820 planes.

The delivery cuts are “in light of recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels” impacting the delivery flow of its A320 family of aircraft, the world's biggest plane maker said.

Inside Emirates: Boeing delays, Airbus talks and leadership tips with Sir Tim Clark

On Monday, Airbus said it identified a quality problem in metal panels on some of its A320 jets, days after it found a software glitch that affected about 6,000 jets worldwide.

The total number of planes needing inspections for recently discovered quality problems on metal panels at the front of some planes was 628, including 168 already in service, Reuters reported, citing a company presentation to airline customers. The affected parts have the wrong thickness following a process of stretching and milling carried out by Seville-based Sofitec Aero, the presentation showed.

The single-aisle A320 is Airbus's most popular model and a workhorse of the aviation industry. The A320 family has received more than 19,000 orders globally, the company said this month. At the end of October, the A320 Neo family of aircraft had won more than 11,300 orders from 150 airline customers worldwide.

Major airlines in the region operating A320s include the UAE's only listed airline Air Arabia; Etihad Airways; Qatar Airways; Saudi Arabian budget carriers flyadeal and flynas; Turkish Airlines and Indigo; and others.

Last month, all-Boeing operator flydubai signed an initial pact for 150 Airbus A321 Neo single-aisle planes during the Dubai Airshow. The agreement for 150 firm A321 Neos, with options for 100 more aircraft, is valued at $24 billion. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2031.

Airbus has maintained its financial guidance, with targets for an adjusted Ebit of about €7 billion ($8.1 billion) and free cash flow before customer financing of around €4.5 billion. It is due to disclose its commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for November on Friday.

