Ryanair may not resume Israel flights, CEO says

Michael O'Leary says Israeli airport authorities 'messed around' with them

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

September 11, 2025

Ireland's Ryanair might not return to Israel even after its war in Gaza subsides, its group chief executive said on Thursday.

The low-cost carrier was being "messed around" by Israeli airport authorities, Michael O'Leary told reporters in Dublin after Ryanair's annual general meeting, Reuters reported.

In June, Ryanair had said that it would only resume operations to Ben Gurion International Airport in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv on October 25 at the earliest.

"I think there is a real possibility that we won't bother going back to Israel ... when the current violence" recedes, Mr O'Leary said on Thursday.

A representative from Dublin-based Ryanair did not provide an additional statement when asked for comment by The National.

