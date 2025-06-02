UK to redesign flight paths to slash journey times and reduce pollution

The UK has announced a major shake-up of flight paths, intended to reduce pollution, make way for flying taxis and speed up journeys.

New laws were set out today to enable the largest redesign of UK airspace since it was first formed in the 1950s, when there were around 200,000 flights per year, compared to 2.7 million in 2024. Redesigned "skyways" could allow planes to climb more quickly during take-off and descend more smoothly, reducing noise and air pollution for residents who live along flight routes, the government suggested.

It could also lead to fewer delays and quieter take-offs, although this has been disputed by some residents' groups concerned about noise near runways and the effect on house prices. British Airways said recently that using AI has allowed it to increase punctuality at Heathrow, to a point at which more than 90 per cent of its flights are leaving on time.

The exact new flight paths have not yet been revealed. As part of the consultation leading up to the new laws, a team examined how planes fly in and out of London's airspace, which air-traffic controllers say is one of the busiest and most complex in the world, with take-offs and landings at five major airports and several smaller ones. They aimed to use modern technology to find more efficient flight paths to reduce time in the air, for example through holding patterns before receiving permission to land.

There are more than 8,000 flights daily on some of the UK's busiest days. The new UK Airspace Design Service (UKADS) will be fully operational by the end of 2025. UKADS’ initial focus will be on redesigning London’s airspace, including expansion at Heathrow. Over a longer timeframe, routes could be designed that support flight paths for new and emerging technologies such as drones and flying taxis, it said.

Heathrow Airport: 1958 v 2020

The Aviation Minister Mike Kane said: "Redesigned ‘skyways’ will turbocharge growth in the aviation industry, not least by boosting airport expansion plans and supporting job creation, driving millions into the UK economy. Modernising our airspace is also one of the simplest ways to help reduce pollution from flying and will set the industry up for a long-term, sustainable future."

The plans come as global forecasts suggest a near-doubling of passengers and cargo in the next 20 years. Rob Bishton, chief executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: "Modernising our airspace infrastructure is key to enabling the growth of the sector and helping mitigate its impacts."

The UK’s airspace network is one of the busiest and most complex in the world, handling a quarter of Europe’s traffic despite having only 11 per cent of its airspace.

Decades of flight from Heathrow

Heathrow Airport in London, the UK's busiest, has been a travel hub for decades. Here The National takes a look back at Heathrow through the years. All photos: Getty Images An Airco De Havilland biplane of the British airline, Aircraft Transport and Travel Limited, about to leave on the company’s inaugural flight from Hounslow Heath Aerodrome, later known as Heathrow, to Le Bourget, Paris, in August 1919 Waterlogged runways at London Airport - Heathrow's original name - one week before it became Britain's main aerial gateway to the US in 1946 The new BOAC maintenance headquarters at London Airport circa 1955 The air traffic control room at the airport's new terminal in 1955 US film star Marilyn Monroe with her husband, playwright Arthur Miller, after arriving at the airport in July 1956 An aerial view showing the runways in 1958 The arrivals and departures board in 1960 A new airport gift shop, selling items by Chanel, Wedgwood and Pringle of Scotland, in 1961 The Queen's Building and the No. 1 Building Europa at Heathrow in 1965 The Beatles leave Heathrow for Salzburg in Austria, to resume filming of the movie Help!, in 1965 Passenger terminal gates at Heathrow in 1966 Keith Granville, managing director of BOAC, holding up a model of the Boeing 747 jet, with the new aircraft hangars under construction in the background, at Heathrow in 1969 An aerial view of Heathrow in 1970 Passengers boarding the first BOAC Jumbo Jet 747 used for a commercial flight, from London Heathrow to New York, in 1971 Passengers going through the departure lounge at Heathrow in 1973 Concorde takes off from Heathrow on her first commercial flight for British Airways in 1976 Men at work finalising the Heathrow Central underground station before its opening in 1977 Queen Elizabeth II passing though the Tube gates at Heathrow Central station on its opening in 1977 An aerial view of Heathrow in 1978 Passengers waiting near a departures board in 1979 Holidaymakers waiting in the departure lounge at Terminal 3 of Heathrow in 1981 British Airways employees protesting at Heathrow in 1984 Passengers and staff observe a silence in Heathrow's Terminal One to mark the beginning of the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 Rower Steve Redgrave at Heathrow with daughters Sophie and Natalie and son Zak after returning from the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games with his gold medal Spectators watch the last Concorde land at Heathrow in 2003 Fans surround the coach carrying the England rugby team at Heathrow, as they arrived from Sydney after winning the World Cup in 2003 Heathrow's Terminal 2 in 2004 Passengers queue to check in at Terminal 1 of Heathrow Airport during the Christmas 2006 and New Year period Passengers wait at Terminal 1 on August 10, 2006, after airport security was raised to critical when a terrorist plot to blow up planes in mid-flight from the UK to the US was disrupted by police Planes queueing to take off at Heathrow in 2007 The new Terminal 5 at Heathrow in 2008 Aircraft at Heathrow Airport in front of the London skyline in 2016 Members of Team GB arrive from Rio de Janeiro at Heathrow, after returning from the 2016 Olympics, which saw Great Britain's strongest performance at the Games in over a century A composite photo shows planes taking off from Heathrow in November 2016. Forty-two planes were captured between 10.17am and 11.17am and a montage was created from those single images Items are arranged during an auction preview at Heathrow in 2018. The contents of Terminal 1, which closed in 2015, were being sold An airline passenger wearing a face mask pushes her bags through Heathrow's Terminal 5 during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 British Airways employees welcome Olympians returning from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 Travellers wait in a long queue to pass through the security check in 2022

Heathrow’s chief operating officer, Javier Echave, said: "This is an important step to making UK aviation more modern, efficient, and reliable for the millions of people and businesses who rely on available airspace capacity."

However, two residential groups, Heathrow Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise (Hacan) and Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (Cagne), raised concerns that the new routes would negatively affect house prices and increase pollution due to the increase in flights.

Last year, easyJet, the UK’s largest airline, said inefficient use of airspace contributes to increases in fuel consumption, carbon emissions and flight times. The carrier described the problem as a “universal issue” across the whole of Europe, but said the “greatest inefficiencies” for its operations are in the UK.

Among the problems cited were aircraft being required to climb in steps after take-off, complex routing, and delayed descents to manage the workload of air traffic control (ATC) staff.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sav%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Purvi%20Munot%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%20as%20of%20March%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Ticket prices Golden circle - Dh995

Floor Standing - Dh495

Lower Bowl Platinum - Dh95

Lower Bowl premium - Dh795

Lower Bowl Plus - Dh695

Lower Bowl Standard- Dh595

Upper Bowl Premium - Dh395

Upper Bowl standard - Dh295

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

MATCH INFO What: India v Afghanistan, first Test

When: Starts Thursday

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90' 2)

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Hidden killer Sepsis arises when the body tries to fight an infection but damages its own tissue and organs in the process. The World Health Organisation estimates it affects about 30 million people each year and that about six million die. Of those about three million are newborns and 1.2 are young children. Patients with septic shock must often have limbs amputated if clots in their limbs prevent blood flow, causing the limbs to die. Campaigners say the condition is often diagnosed far too late by medical professionals and that many patients wait too long to seek treatment, confusing the symptoms with flu.

The National selections Al Ain 5pm: Bolereau

5.30pm: Rich And Famous

6pm: Duc De Faust

6.30pm: Al Thoura​​​​​​​

7pm: AF Arrab​​​​​​​

7.30pm: Al Jazi​​​​​​​

8pm: Futoon Jebel Ali 1.45pm: AF Kal Noor​​​​​​​

2.15pm: Galaxy Road

2.45pm: Dark Thunder

3.15pm: Inverleigh​​​​​​​

3.45pm: Bawaasil​​​​​​​

4.15pm: Initial

4.45pm: Tafaakhor

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

RESULTS Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 30' Scott McTominay 90 6' Manchester City 0

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

MATCH INFO Maratha Arabians 107-8 (10 ovs) Lyth 21, Lynn 20, McClenaghan 20 no Qalandars 60-4 (10 ovs) Malan 32 no, McClenaghan 2-9 Maratha Arabians win by 47 runs

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Voy!%20Voy!%20Voy! %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Omar%20Hilal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Farrag%2C%20Bayoumi%20Fouad%2C%20Nelly%20Karim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A