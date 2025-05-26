Visitors board an Air Arabia plane. Those who want to use AE Coin to book a flight will need to download the AEC Wallet app from the App Store or Google Play. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Visitors board an Air Arabia plane. Those who want to use AE Coin to book a flight will need to download the AEC Wallet app from the App Store or Google Play. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Business

Aviation

Air Arabia to start accepting payments in AE Coin

Sharjah-based budget airline joins forces with Mbank to allow stablecoin payments

Shweta Jain
Shweta Jain

May 26, 2025