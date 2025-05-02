Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing. Victor Besa/ The National
Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing. Victor Besa/ The National

Business

Aviation

ATM 2025: Dubai must 'take the lead' on cryptocurrency payments at hotels, tourism chief says

Emirate expects a 3% increase in international visitors in 2025, says Issam Kazim

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

May 02, 2025