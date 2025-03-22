Passengers arrive at Terminal 4 of the Heathrow International Airport, a day after a fire at a nearby electrical substation wiped out the power at the airport. Reuters
Passengers arrive at Terminal 4 of the Heathrow International Airport, a day after a fire at a nearby electrical substation wiped out the power at the airport. Reuters

Business

Aviation

Heathrow closure is 'call to action' to address vulnerabilities in airport's critical infrastructure

Shutdown on Friday will cost ‘tens of millions of dollars’, with travel insurance claims spiking, analysts say

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

March 22, 2025