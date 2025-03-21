London's Heathrow airport closes due to power failure

London Heathrow airport said it would be closed throughout Friday after an enormous fire at a nearby electricity substation caused a power failure that paralysed one of the world's biggest hubs and scrambled the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers.

"Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March," the airport said on X on Friday.

It advised the passengers not to travel to the airport and contact their airline for further information.

There are currently 120 aircraft in the air that will be diverting to alternative airports or returning to their origin destinations, Flight Radar said in a post on X on Friday.

London Heathrow is Europe's biggest airport, handling more than 1,400 flights and 200,000 passengers a day. It is home to major carriers including IAG's British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. London Heathrow is one of the busiest destinations for Gulf airlines such as Emirates, which currently operates 42 flights per week between Dubai and London Heathrow, according to its website.

More to follow...

