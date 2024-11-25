A cargo plane takes off at Heathrow Airport. Getty Images
Aviation industry calls on governments to recognise airlines as economic powerhouses

Governments must see aviation as crucial to global economy and not overburden them with unnecessary taxes, Airlines 2024 summit in London hears

Matthew Davies
London

November 25, 2024

