Spirit Airlines has posted annual losses since 2020 and its stock has plummeted 93 per cent this year through November 15. AP
Business

Aviation

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy after JetBlue merger fails

Airline filed for Chapter 11 in New York listing assets and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion

Bloomberg

November 18, 2024

