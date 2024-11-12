Employees work on Boeing 737 Max planes at the Renton factory in Washington. AFP
Employees work on Boeing 737 Max planes at the Renton factory in Washington. AFP

Business

Aviation

Boeing’s aircraft deliveries dropped to four-year low in October amid mounting losses

US plane maker reports 63 aircraft orders last month

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

November 12, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In