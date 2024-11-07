Emirates group posts record half-year profit

Emirates group posted a record increase in first-half profit in its current financial year as air travel demand remained strong despite geopolitical headwinds in the Middle East.

The group profit stood at Dh10.4 billion ($2.8 billion) in the April to September period, Emirates said on Thursday. Revenue stood at Dh70.8 billion.

"This again illustrates the power of our proven business model working in combination with Dubai's growth trajectory as a city of choice to live, work, visit, connect through and do business in," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said.

Emirates recorded strong travel demand in the first six months of its fiscal year. Many routes, particularly during the summer, had load factors exceeding 90 per cent, with robust demand for premium cabins in first and business class.

The airline has so far recovered about 95 per cent of its pre-Covid network size, as it resumes flights to cities such as Adelaide and Lagos, and launches to new routes to destinations such as Bogota.

The number of overnight international visitors to Dubai rose 9 per cent year-on-year in the first six months of 2024 to 9.31 million, boosted by the emirate's push to strengthen and expand its tourism sector.

The growth in the January to June period puts the emirate “on track” for a record performance this year, according to government data.

More to follow ...

