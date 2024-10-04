The New Murabba project in Riyadh will include a museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theatre and more than 80 cultural and entertainment venues. Photo: New Murabba
The New Murabba project in Riyadh will include a museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theatre and more than 80 cultural and entertainment venues. Photo: New Murabba

Business

Aviation

Riyadh giga-project New Murabba to attract 90 million visitors a year once it opens in 2030

Huge cube at centre of project to be the world's 'largest immersive experience' when completed, CEO says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

October 04, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In