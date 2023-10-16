Abu Dhabi attracts more companies to its high-tech transport cluster

A Masdar City autonomous vehicle on display at Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, a strategic Abu Dhabi initiative for the future of transport and mobility. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A Masdar City autonomous vehicle on display at Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, a strategic Abu Dhabi initiative for the future of transport and mobility. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Deena Kamel author image
Deena Kamel
Oct 16, 2023
Abu Dhabi has attracted more companies to its newly established cluster for the development of high-tech vehicles, as part of its push into advanced manufacturing and sustainable mobility.

Commercial helicopter operator Abu Dhabi Aviation will establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul centre for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (Savi) cluster in Masdar City, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office said on Monday.

Abu Dhabi Aviation and Adio will also collaborate with UAE airlines, global eVTOL companies and other international partners to promote smart and autonomous air mobility, according to the emirate's investment office.

The announcement comes a day after Adio announced that California-based electric aircraft maker Joby Aviation, Chinese self-driving vehicle start-up WeRide and the UAE's unmanned maritime systems company Marakeb Technologies will join the Savi cluster.

The Masdar City-based cluster, which was announced on October 13, will develop smart and autonomous vehicles for air, land and sea use.

It is expected to contribute between Dh90 billion ($24.5 billion) and Dh120 billion ($32.7 billion) to the UAE's economy and generate up to 50,000 jobs, officials said last week.

20/07/09 - Abu Dhabi, UAE- ** Stock ** Hanger where all repairs are done on Abu Dhabi Aviation airplanes. Abu Dhabi Aviation, which started in 1976, is the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East, operating 33 helicopters. It is located at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Abu Dhabi Aviation has expanded its operations to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, Republic of Yemen, Spain, Pakistan and Eritrea. The company's chairman is H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Abu Dhabi Aviation fleet now consists of (9) AW 139 , (15) Bell 412, (19) Bell 212, (4) Bell 206, and (3) DHC - 8 . (Andrew Henderson/The National) *** Local Caption *** ah_090720_Abu_Dhabi_Aviation_Stock_0013.JPG

Abu Dhabi Aviation is the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East, operating and owning 58 aircraft. Photo: Abu Dhabi Aviation

Abu Dhabi Aviation will also team up with technology companies operating in Savi to commercialise intellectual property and technology created through joint research and development, Adio said on Monday.

The helicopter company will also focus on knowledge transfers and national capabilities through its pilot-training centre, further promoting eVTOL services, according to Adio.

The company will also work closely with local regulators to adopt a clear regulatory framework that will support the future of aviation mobility.

Abu Dhabi Aviation provides offshore oil support – particularly for Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas production companies – and other services globally.

The company also provides ultra-VIP passenger transport services, search and rescue operations for the UAE, crop spraying, aerial construction, seismic support and third-party maintenance support, as well as helping to fight fires in Europe.

