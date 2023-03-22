Etihad Airways signs interline and codeshare pacts with six airlines to boost connectivity

Etihad Airways has signed interline and codeshare pacts with six African, Asian and European airlines to boost connectivity to destinations across each others' networks as the aviation industry benefits from strong travel demand.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline signed reciprocal interline partnerships with three new partners — Philippine Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Airlink South Africa.

It also relaunched interline links with Biman Bangladesh and codeshare pacts with Air Seychelles and ITA Airways.

Airlines with interline agreements share things such as check-in and baggage handling, while code shares allow airlines to market flights to each others' customers.

The Etihad Airways deal means the passengers of all airlines involved will benefit from increased connectivity to destinations across their networks.

They will also book a single ticket, check in once at the start of their flight and have their baggage checked through to their end destination, it said.

“Broadening our network reach and allowing more guests to come visit Abu Dhabi has always guided our purpose,” said Arik De, Etihad Airways' recently appointed chief revenue officer.

“These six interline/code agreements make life easier for guests of all the airlines involved.”

The International Air Transport Association said the recovery in air travel demand, which took a hit after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, was continuing in 2023, with strong traffic results in January.

Total global traffic in January — measured in revenue passenger kilometres, a key industry metric — surged 67 per cent annually, the industry body said in its monthly update.

China's rapid removal of Covid-19 restrictions for domestic and international travel “bodes well for the continued strong industry recovery from the pandemic throughout the year”, said Iata director general Willie Walsh earlier this month.

He said industry executives had not seen the current economic and geopolitical uncertainties dampen demand for travel.

Etihad Airways said its pact with Austrian Airlines gives its passengers access to up to 58 European destinations via Vienna, operated by Etihad daily during the summer.

Austrian Airlines joins four members of the Lufthansa Group that already have interline or codeshare agreements with Etihad.

Etihad's deal with Airlink South Africa gives passengers connecting through Johannesburg access to 16 destinations in South Africa and 25 in the region, complementing existing options with South African Airways.

Teaming up with Philippine Airlines provides access to 19 domestic destinations — including Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Kalibo — through its twice-daily service through Manila, Mr De said.

“Our links with Biman and Air Seychelles were affected by those airlines’ own system migrations over the last 12 months, so we’re pleased to reconnect with them to complement our own Dhaka and Mahe services, and offer further destinations such as Chittagong and Praslin,” he said.

Etihad's partnership with ITA Airways, which offers travellers passing through Rome Fiumicino airport better connectivity across Italy and Europe, has also been restored, Mr De said.

The expanded interline and codeshare offerings will come into effect over the coming weeks, Etihad said.