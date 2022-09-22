Air Arabia and conglomerate Dal Group to start a new low-cost airline in Sudan

Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia and Sudanese conglomerate Dal Group said they will launch a new low-cost airline based at Khartoum International Airport.

The new carrier, Air Arabia Sudan, will be a joint venture between the two companies, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"We are confident that Air Arabia Sudan will add significant value to the air transport sector of Sudan and directly contribute to the growth of the local economy and the development of the travel and tourism sector," Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia, said.

The move is the latest in a series of joint venture agreements by Air Arabia to launch new budget airlines in Armenia, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi with local partners.

More to follow...