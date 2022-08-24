Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to boost cargo capacity to US with four more weekly flights to New York

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group, will add 50 tonnes of belly capacity to the US from November, it said on Wednesday.

The additional capacity will come through four new weekly direct passenger flights to John F Kennedy International Airport in New York from November 15.

With the addition of these flights, the carrier will offer 11 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and New York.

The introduction of additional capacity to Etihad Cargo's winter schedule brings the total cargo capacity into and out of the US to 1,084 tonnes a week, Etihad Cargo said in a statement.

"Etihad Cargo continuously reviews its network to add more capacity to meet the needs of its partners and customers,” Martin Drew, senior vice president for global sales and cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said.

“The introduction of four additional weekly flights to New York to the carrier's winter schedule further demonstrates Etihad Cargo's commitment to customers, offering additional capacity on this key trade lane and strengthening the US's connection to the rest of the world via Etihad Cargo's hub in Abu Dhabi," he said.

Etihad Cargo also provides capacity to other destinations in the US through freighter and passenger flights to Chicago and Washington.

The carrier operates nine flights a week to the Chicago O'Hare International Airport and daily flights to Dulles International Airport in Washington.

Providing additional capacity to New York is the latest step by the carrier to strengthen operations in the US.

In July, Etihad’s new A350 aircraft made its inaugural passenger flight to the US.

Nicknamed the Sustainable50 and painted in custom livery, the airline's flagship A350 operated to JFK airport in New York.

With space for up to 371 passengers, the jet is one of the most efficient aircraft in the world.