Airbus Q1 profit surges on strong order growth

Airbus reported a 237 per cent annual jump in first-quarter net profit driven by a solid performance in its commercial aircraft, helicopter and defence businesses.

The world's biggest civil plane maker earned a net profit of €1.2 billion ($1.3bn) in three months period ended on March 31, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The company’s revenue surged 15 per cent year-on-year to €12bn.

“These Q1 results reflect a solid performance … Our 2022 guidance is unchanged, even though the risk profile for the rest of the year has become more challenging due to the complex geopolitical and economic environment,” said Guillaume Faury, chief executive of Airbus, said.

“Looking beyond 2022, we see continuing strong growth in commercial aircraft demand driven by the A320 family," he added.

Airbus is working with its industry partners to increase A320 family production rates “to 75 aircraft a month in 2025" and the ramp-up set to "benefit the aerospace industry’s global value chain”, Mr Faury said.

A total of 142 commercial aircraft were delivered in the quarter, comprising 11 A220s, 109 A320 family, six A330s and 16 A350s.

The Toulouse-based company said its gross commercial aircraft orders increased more than six times to 253 in the last quarter with net orders of 83 aircraft after cancellations. The order backlog amounted to 7,023 commercial aircraft on 31 March.

Airbus helicopters booked 56 net orders, up 40 per cent compared to the prior year period. Meanwhile, the company’s defence and space division’s order intake by value increased 60 per cent yearly to €3.2bn during the January-March period.

More to follow ...