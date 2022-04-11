Dubai airport remained world's busiest by international passengers in 2021: ACI

Previous busiest airports have now rejoined top ranks as travel recovery continues, global airports trade association says

Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3 Concourse B. Photo: Dubai Airports
The National
Apr 11, 2022

Dubai International Airport retained the title of the world's busiest international hub by international passengers in 2021, rankings by the Airports Council International (ACI) showed.

Istanbul, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris airports followed Dubai in the top five, the trade association for airports worldwide said on Monday.

“The ACI World passenger traffic rankings tell the story of an encouraging trend of recovery, with most of the recurrent busiest airports pre-Covid-19 back at the top,” ACI World's director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

“Although we are cautious that recovery could face multiple headwinds, the momentum created by reopening plans by countries could lead to an uptick in travel in the second half of 2022."

More to follow ...

Updated: April 11, 2022, 7:30 AM
BusinessAviationAirportsDubai Airport
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai airport remained world's busiest by international passengers in 2021: ACI
An image that illustrates this article Airbus cuts A330 orders but makes up for Russia cancellation as it wins new orders
An image that illustrates this article India's Jet Airways to launch new 'hybrid' premium and no-frills model after restructuring
An image that illustrates this article DHL plane breaks in two after Costa Rica crash landingStory video icon