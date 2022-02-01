Sanad to expand beyond aerospace and appoints new CEO to lead growth

Mubadala Investment Company’s Sanad Group plans to expand its business beyond the aerospace sector and appointed a new chief executive to lead the company's next phase of growth, in line with the UAE's industrial sector growth strategy.

Sanad will focus on providing technology-driven and integrated industrial services as part of its new strategy and in line with the UAE's Operation 300bn to double the manufacturing sector's contribution to the economy by 2031, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The company currently provides financing, leasing and maintenance services to the global aerospace, energy and industrial sectors.

"Sanad stands on the cusp of a major transformation underpinned by the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Badr Al Olama, executive director of UAE clusters at Mubadala and chairman of Sanad, said. "Building on our track record of more than three decades of experience in the commercial aviation sector, Sanad is ready to take the next step forward and become the source-to-go, one-stop shop for the broader industrial services sector."

Last year, the Arab world’s second-largest economy announced plans to increase the manufacturing sector's contribution to the country's economic output to Dh300 billion ($87.4bn) from Dh133bn over the next decade, boost local production and create light and heavy industries.

The UAE is diversifying its economy and expanding its industrial base to reduce reliance on imports of industrial inputs and cut dependence on global supply chains after the pandemic that disrupted world trade in 2020.

Mansoor Janahi, currently deputy group chief executive of Sanad, was appointed new group chief executive to lead the growth stage under the new strategy, the company said. Mr Janahi began his career with Mubadala in 2008.

"In line with its new strategy, Sanad will continue leveraging synergies with international partners, we will develop new and innovative service concepts that combine both our industrial and financial knowledge," Mr Al Janahi said. "Ultimately, our vision for the future is to develop profitable and sustainable industrial service offerings to address the ever changing needs of clients across multiple sectors."

He will take on the role from February 1, replacing the current group chief executive Troy Lambeth.

Mr Lambeth will be supporting a number of strategic initiatives within the Sanad Group and Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform, according to the company.

He was appointed in 2020 to the helm of the company, where he led the merging of three units Sanad Aerotech, Sanad Powertech, and Sanad Capital into one group.

"He successfully brought all the subsidiaries together creating a one-company-one-team culture which will underpin Sanad’s positioning for this next phase of growth," Sanad said in the statement.