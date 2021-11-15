Dubai Airshow 2021: Edge collaborates with Sanad to service Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines

Abu Dhabi's Sanad, the aerospace engineering and leasing solutions unit of Mubadala Investment Company, signed an agreement with GAL, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit of the UAE defence conglomerate Edge, to support it to provide maintenance services for Rolls-Royce’s Trent 700 engines.

The partnership will support GAL’s three-year performance based logistics (PBL) contract it secured from the UAE Air Force Air Defence (AFAD) on Sunday. GAL and Sanad will provide MRO support to service the engines, reducing the current turnaround time and shop visit costs by eliminating the need to ship engines outside the UAE, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines power the UAE’s Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet.

“This agreement marks a major step in our strategic long-term collaboration with GAL and Edge,” Mansoor Janahi, deputy group chief executive of Sanad, said.

Sanad’s extensive engine MRO infrastructure and capabilities, “including the unique capabilities that we have on Trent 700 for more than 10 years" is expected to help the partnership.

The global aviation industry suffered a major blow due to the Covid-19 pandemic as movement restrictions led airlines to ground their fleet. Although this had a spillover effect on related industries, the MRO industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3 per cent between 2019 and 2031, according to OliverWyman’s estimates.

“While the market is beginning to recover, the long-term MRO growth trend is now roughly half of pre-Covid expectations. The combination of near-term lower demand and long-term growth prospects has created an attractive environment for private equity investors, and interest in MRO is high,” the consultancy said in its report.

Sanad, which is currently the only independent Trent 700 MRO facility globally, works in partnership with original engine manufacturers including Rolls-Royce, GE Aviation and International Aero Engines. The company provides engine maintenance services across multiple major aircraft platforms, including Airbus and Boeing.

“This is a strategically important partnership between two national entities, which have great significance for indigenous future technologies, supporting local talent and capabilities, and ultimately contributing to the UAE economy,” said Khalid Al Breiki, president of Mission Support at Edge, and managing director of GAL.

“Sanad’s contributions to GAL will be another key component in delivering cutting-edge maintenance capabilities within the region.”

__________________

Dubai Airshow 2021 day two - in pictures