Dubai Airshow 2021: Edge unit secures $2.9bn award from UAE Armed Forces

The three-year performance-based logistics contract will see GAL provide AFAD with specialised MRO solutions

The National
Nov 14, 2021

Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul service (MRO) provider GAL said it has secured a contract worth Dh11 billion ($2.9bn) from the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (Afad).

GAL, a unit of UAE defence conglomerate Edge, will provide Afad with specialised MRO solutions under the three-year, performance-based logistics (PBL) contract, the company said at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

The PBL arrangement allows military customers to seek aviation MRO services organised under a cost per flight-hour model and also allows for ongoing improvements.

The contract "underscores our performance excellence and reliability as one of the region’s leading MRO service providers", said GAL vice chairman Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad.

