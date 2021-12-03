India's Jet Airways in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy 100 aircraft for $12bn

The new owners of once-bankrupt Jet Airways are in talks with Boeing and Airbus to purchase at least 100 narrow-body jets in a bid to revive what used to be the biggest private airline in the nation before it collapsed under a pile of debt.

The winning bidders for Jet Airways in a state-run bankruptcy resolution process – Indian businessman Murari Lal Jalan. based in Dubai, and Florian Fritsch, chairman of London financial advisory and alternative asset manager Kalrock Capital Management – plan to start flights in the first three months of next year, said Ankit Jalan, a representative for the consortium.

The group will invest about 15 billion rupees ($200 million) through equity and debt in the airline over the next six months, half-a-year earlier than originally planned, Mr Jalan, who is Murari Lal’s nephew, said earlier this week.

The potential revival of Jet Airways, which forced creditors to take a 95 per cent haircut, will be the first for any airline under India’s bankruptcy laws and will intensify competition in one of the world’s most cut-throat aviation markets.

Founded by ticketing agent-turned-entrepreneur Naresh Goyal after India ended a state monopoly on aviation in the early 1990s, Jet Airways became popular among passengers as an attractive alternative to state airline Air India, offering full-service flights to cities including London and Singapore, before low-cost airlines ushered in cheap fares for no-frills services.

“The reaction that we saw of the Jet Airways brand coming back was motivation in itself,” 37-year old Mr Jalan, who is leading the consortium’s airline venture, said from the old offices of Jet Airways just outside of New Delhi. “That’s exactly why Jet is coming back; to serve the loyal fan base, to serve the people who miss Jet.”

Shares of the airline rose as much as 5.6 per cent on Thursday in Mumbai, their biggest jump in more than three months.

Jet Airways – which had almost 21,000 creditors seeking claims of about $6bn under the bankruptcy process – is re-entering a notoriously tough market. Kingfisher Airlines, founded by tycoon Vijay Mallya, ended operations in 2012 after failing to clear its dues to banks, staff, lessors and airports. SpiceJet almost collapsed two years later before its founders returned to gain control and revive the company. Singapore Airlines and AirAsia Group have also set up local affiliates, but they aren’t making any money.

Jet Airways is now left with a fleet of 11 planes, including Boeing 737s and 777s, as well as Airbus A330 jets. But those aircraft are mostly old and need to be sold and replaced with newer, more fuel-efficient ones, Mr Jalan said. A deal for the most popular model of Boeing 737 Max jets could cost more than $12bn, although discounts are common in large orders.

Options for the plane deal includes both outright purchase and leasing, Mr Jalan said. While Airbus is looking at possible early delivery of its most popular A320neo jets, which are already sold out for several years, Boeing may potentially re-examine an old 225-plane order for 737 Max aircraft, which Jet Airways had placed before going belly up, Mr Jalan said. A decision is expected by early next month.

“It will be at least something that covers us for the next five to six years,” Mr Jalan said. “Our plan is to be a 100-plus airline in five years, a 100-plus aircraft fleet. That is our plan. So the order has to support that.”

India still has “enough room” to accommodate more planes, particularly compared with China, which has many more aircraft and a comparable population, and the US, which has 10 times the number of aircraft versus India with only one quarter the population, Mr Jalan said. Jet Airways has already hired most top management for the company, he said, declining to elaborate before a formal announcement.

The Jalan family, little-known in India, is based in Dubai and has businesses spanning health care, real estate and renewable energy, primarily in Uzbekistan, Dubai and Russia, said Mr Jalan, who was educated in both Dubai and the US.

Jet Airways 2.0 – as it is named by the new owners – will be a full-service airline, with a business class in most planes once the venture takes off. It will also offer a frequent flyer programme. The airline will aim for the corporate market in particular, which Jet once dominated, and have connections to major metro cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Mr Jalan said.

“We are working on all the things that we need to do to make an airline operational – whether that’s the training infrastructure, whether that’s the IT systems, whether it’s the marketing plan – all that is being worked upon as we speak. All these things will come beautifully together in the next two or three months,” Mr Jalan said. “This is how we are doing it, in the present tense, not in the future tense.”