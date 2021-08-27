India’s SpiceJet to resume Boeing 737 Max service next month

Company strikes deal with Avolon to lease the aircraft

SpiceJet's first 737 MAX 8 takes-off from Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington (Craig Larson photo).

India's SpiceJet expects to start operations of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max jets at the end of September. Photo: Boeing

Fareed Rahman
Aug 27, 2021

India's SpiceJet expects to start operations of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max jets at the end of September after the company entered into a settlement deal with Avolon on leases of the aircraft.

“As India emerges from Covid and air traffic picks up again, the Max aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion,” Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said on the company website.

“With a better and a more efficient fleet back in operation we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs, improving our bottom line.”

Boeing’s best-selling narrow-body jet was grounded around the world in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Read more
Canada to lift ban on Boeing 737 Max on January 20
Boeing 737 Max to return to Australian skies after regulator lifts ban

The incidents triggered a series of investigations that led to aircraft certification reforms and cost Boeing about $20 billion.

Boeing posted its first quarterly profit in almost two years as deliveries of its 737 Max model picked up and air travel demand improved on the back of rapid Covid-19 vaccination campaigns globally.

The US plane maker swung to a second-quarter net profit of $567 million, from a loss of $2.4bn in the same quarter last year, Boeing said last month. Revenue rose 44 per cent year on year to $17bn, beating analysts’ estimates of $16.5bn, compiled by Refinitiv.

India’s air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, allowed 737 Max aircraft to fly with immediate effect on Thursday, after nearly two and a half years of regulatory grounding.

The UAE's civil aviation regulator also lifted a 23-month ban on the Boeing 737 Max jet earlier this year and deemed the aircraft safe to return to the skies.

The UAE is home to flydubai, one of the world's biggest customers of the 737 Max aircraft.

Updated: August 27th 2021, 9:34 AM
BusinessBoeingIndiaUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article 'Holding pattern': Travel industry slates UK's updated red, amber, green list
'Holding pattern': Travel industry slates UK's updated red, amber, green list
An image that illustrates this article India’s SpiceJet to resume Boeing 737 Max service next month
India’s SpiceJet to resume Boeing 737 Max service next month
An image that illustrates this article Is it curtains for Christmas? How supply-chain crisis spread across Britain
Is it curtains for Christmas? How supply-chain crisis spread across Britain
An image that illustrates this article World Bank delays return-to-office plans until January
World Bank delays return-to-office plans until January