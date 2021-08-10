Air Arabia swings to profit in second quarter despite pandemic

Middle East budget airline Air Arabia had a profitable second quarter even as Covid-19 continues to impact the aviation industry. Supplied

Middle East budget airline Air Arabia swung to a quarterly profit as revenue more than quadrupled and passenger traffic increased across its five hubs amid a gradual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline posted a Dh10 million ($2.72m) net profit in the three months to June 30, compared with a Dh239m loss in the same period a year earlier, Air Arabia said in a statement on Monday. Quarterly revenue rose 313 per cent to Dh496m.

"While flights resumption compared to pre-pandemic are still subject to many restrictions, the second quarter of 2021 witnessed gradual improvement in comparison to same quarter last year, which was heavily impacted by the subsequent cancellation of scheduled flight operations," Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia, said.

"We remain optimistic that the gradual ease on travel restrictions and resumption of operations will continue to help the industry in its path to recovery," he added.

In the first half of the year, Air Arabia reported a net profit of Dh44m for the period ending June 30, 2021. The airline registered a net loss of Dh169m in the same period in 2020.

In the first six months of 2021 the airline posted a turnover of Dh1 billion, a 5 per cent increase compared to the corresponding first half of last year, Air Arabia said.

More than 2.3 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between January and June this year across the carrier’s five hubs, it added. Air Arabia’s average seat load factor – passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – during the first six months of 2021 stood at an average at 73 per cent.

The Dubai Financial Market-listed airline expanded its route network in the first half of the year by launching new flights from its hubs in the UAE and Egypt. In July this year, Air Arabia Group signed an agreement with the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) to launch Armenia’s new national airline.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, plans to expand its fleet to 20 Airbus aircraft over the next five years amid optimism about future growth once air travel restrictions ease, Adel Ali, the airline's group chief executive, told The National in a recent interview.

The airline, which currently operates three Airbus A320s in the UAE capital, also expects annual passenger traffic to initially grow 20 to 25 per cent over the same period, he said at the time.