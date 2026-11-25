Abu Dhabi's Iliad Partners has raised funds for the final close of its Gulf-focused investment fund backed by Greek banks, as it looks to boost its portfolio in the region's start-up scene.

The $33.4 million Iliad Partners Tech Ventures Fund I will primarily focus on opportunities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with selective investments in Europe, particularly in Greece, ADGM-based Iliad Partners said in a statement on Wednesday.

Among the new major institutional investors are the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments, Greece's $2.5 billion sovereign fund of funds, and Alpha Bank, one of the country's four systemic lenders.

Three of Greece's other major banks, National Bank of Greece, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank, joined the fund last year, marking their first foray into venture capital investment in the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

The fund, which originally had a target of $50 million, announced its first close in December 2024, followed by a second close in September last year that nearly doubled its assets under management.

The fund aims to support early-stage companies in artificial intelligence and business-to-business software in sectors such as finance, property, logistics and enterprise.

Iliad's current portfolio includes Balio, Comfi, OTO, Penny and Qashio; its previous investments include Fetchr, OSeven and Trukker. Additional investments are in progress under a three-year strategy.

The focus on the Gulf mirrors its emergence as a region offering "significant" opportunities for start-ups to grow, with Europe serving as a source for talent and expertise, said Christos Mastoras, founder and managing partner of Iliad Partners.

"We see tremendous potential in building bridges between these complementary ecosystems, unlocking new opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses across both regions," he said.

The close of the fund is a "new chapter, focused on translating this vision into tangible opportunities for the founders we back and supporting them in building enduring, globally competitive businesses".

Start-ups remain vital players in economies as they continue to develop tech solutions in the digital era. The business environment and regulations in the UAE are making it easier for start-ups to access funding.

AI in particular has drawn significant attention. The Emirates is pursuing its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, aimed at establishing the Emirates as a global leader in AI by integrating advanced technology into government, business and daily life.

The participation of Greece's institutions in Iliad Partners' funding vehicle also reflects the growing ties between Greece and the Middle East, said Lazaros Papagaryfallou, deputy chief executive of Athens' Alpha Bank.

"We see growing opportunities for our clients and the wider business community ... at the same time, the investment contributes to the broader effort to foster commercial and cross-border business opportunities in the broader region," he added.

Iliad Partners Tech Ventures Fund I's other investors include Jada Fund of Funds, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Alpha Bank's peers Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank, and family groups and family offices from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and Europe.