Global infrastructure investor Morrison is seeking to team up with UAE investors for renewables and data centre projects, as the company expands in the Middle East with an office in Abu Dhabi's financial centre ADGM.

“The UAE is such a global centre, particularly for infrastructure investing, and some of the most talented individuals in the world are there and are seeing all of the world's best deals, and so we love the idea of working alongside those investors, both within the UAE but also globally,” Paul Newfield, chief executive at Morrison, told The National in an interview.

“The focus is to establish ADGM as a global hub for our business, and run global funds and global activity from there,” he said.

The New Zealand-headquartered firm, which has more than $35 billion in assets under management (AUM), joins a growing list of worldwide financial institutions setting up their base at the ADGM.

New York alternative investment company New Mountain Capital, which manages $3.6 trillion in assets, and the Paris-listed Eurazeo are among those to have set up in Abu Dhabi in recent months.

The ADGM continues to attract global financial institutions. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The ADGM continues to attract global financial institutions.…

Morrison plans to work with UAE investors and institutions to tap into new opportunities. “We want to build strong relationships with the most sophisticated investors in the region and also a number of the strategic industrial players in the region,” Mr Newfield said.

“We’ve got a global pipeline, global existing assets and a lot of operating capability, but over time we hope the UAE invites us into opportunities at home, as well as investing with us internationally.”

However, it will initially focus on building relationships with institutions and investors in the region, in sectors such as renewables and artificial intelligence.

“We’ve been investing in renewable energy and energy transition since the 1990s. We've been investing in digital infrastructure and data centres for over 10 years now, and there's clearly a lot of alignment with focus areas for the economies in the GCC,” he said.

“But I don't see us rushing into specific deals. We’re very long-term investors and we know when we go to a new region, we're better to spend a lot of time building relationships, understanding the market and really making ourselves part of the ecosystem before you just rush into building deals.”

On the opening of office in Abu Dhabi even as geopolitical tensions continue in the region triggered by Iran war, he said the company is “a long-term investor and has high conviction in the region”.

“We are mindful of all of the difficulties that's caused people in the region, so we don't want to ignore that,” he added. “But ultimately, we're a very long-term investor and we're a multi-generational business, so our decision to come to the region is a very long-term decision.”

The Middle East conflict has tipped the region into its worst geopolitical crisis in decades. The war, which began on February 28, with Israel and US bombing Iran, and Tehran lashing out at its Arab neighbours in retaliation, has disrupted business across the region.

However, the UAE's economy is showing signs of recovery amid an improvement in oil production and in non-oil sectors such as trade and tourism.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday upgraded its projection for the country's gross domestic product growth to 0.2 per cent for this year, from a previous assessment of a 3.9 per cent contraction.

Morrison's Longroad Energy project in the US. Photo: Morrison Show caption: Morrison's Longroad Energy project in the US. Photo: Morriso…

Morrison investment deals

Morrison has made several investments in recent years to expand its global portfolio.

In July, the firm announced an agreement with telecoms firm Orange to set up a data centre joint venture in France, with a €3 billion ($3.2 billion) investment. It is also investing in the renewable sector in the US, with Morrison’s unit Chrysalis Renewables buying two solar assets with a combined capacity of 357 megawatts in June.

Morrison also reached an agreement with Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to be its preferred global infrastructure manager as part of a $2 billion long-term strategic partnership.

The company expects its biggest future growth to be in Asia, especially in markets such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore, Mr Newfield said.

He did not reveal how much the company is planning to invest in the next two years. “We try not to set ourselves target [in terms of dollars] that we will invest each year because we always want to be focused on generating high returns rather than just getting money invested. So we're always quite cautious,” he said.

“What we've found over many years is the firm tends to grow 15 to 20 per cent per annum in AUM but we never set that as the target.”

Some of the challenges facing infrastructure investors globally include rising interest rates, inflation, geopolitics and populism, especially around construction of data centres in countries such as the US, he added.

“You have a lot of grass roots opposition to people building AI data centres, and I think that a lot of that opposition is for good reason," Mr Newfield said.

“The data centre industry has not done as good a job as a lot of other parts of infrastructure in engaging with the community, being a good neighbour, explaining why you can bring benefits to the community. So I think that is going to be a big challenge for the data centre sector in particular.”