ADGM-based Iliad Partners raises funds from Greek lenders for start-up investment

UAE-based venture capital company Iliad Partners has raised funding from investors including Greek banks to mark the second closing of its $50 million (Dh183.5 million) fund.

The latest round of funding by Iliad Partners Tech Ventures Fund I nearly doubles its assets under management and will help it accelerate its investments in Middle East and North Africa start-ups, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The funding round features Greek lenders National Bank of Greece, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank and is their first venture capital investment in the broader Mena region.

“These new partnerships are strategic and meaningful, enabling us to provide our start-ups with a powerful new range of value-adding support, while unlocking new corridors of innovation, capital and talent,” said Christos Mastoras, founder and managing partner of Iliad Partners.

The investment by Greek lenders underscores a “shared commitment to fostering innovation, a common belief in the potential of GCC markets, while also aligning with their broader strategy of expanding into the region, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia and the UAE”, the company said.

The fund, which announced its first closing in December last year, is backed by regional and global investors including Jada Fund of Funds – a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Olayan family, Masarrah Investment Company, MLM Investments, the Constantakopoulos family of Greece, and other family offices in the Gulf.

The investment vehicle targets pre-series A and series A stages ventures in the Mena region, with a primary focus on Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It deploys capital in business-to-business start-ups to drive digital transformation in FinTech and property tech as well the logistics sector.

ADGM-based Iliad Partners plans to allocate a portion of the fund to Europe, primarily Greece, to support start-ups expanding into the Mena region, it said.

“This investment reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation and plays a pivotal role in connecting emerging tech ecosystems between the business communities of Greece and the Gulf region,” Konstantinos Vassiliou, deputy chief executive of Eurobank, said.

“We are excited to contribute to the fund’s vision and growth road map, leveraging our expertise to drive meaningful and sustainable cross-regional impact.”

Freezer tips Always make sure food is completely cool before freezing.

If you’re cooking in large batches, divide into either family-sized or individual portions to freeze.

Ensure the food is well wrapped in foil or cling film. Even better, store in fully sealable, labelled containers or zip-lock freezer bags.

The easiest and safest way to defrost items such as the stews and sauces mentioned is to do so in the fridge for several hours or overnight.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Like a Fading Shadow Antonio Muñoz Molina Translated from the Spanish by Camilo A. Ramirez Tuskar Rock Press (pp. 310)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Scorecard: England 458 & 119/1 (51.0 ov) South Africa 361 England lead by 216 runs with 9 wickets remaining

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

Results Stage 7: 1. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal - 3:18:29 2. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - same time 3. Phil Bauhaus (GER) Bahrain Victorious 4. Michael Morkov (DEN) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5. Cees Bol (NED) Team DSM General Classification: 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 24:00:28 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:35 3. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:02 4. Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:42 5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EBattery%3A%2060kW%20lithium-ion%20phosphate%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20Up%20to%20201bhp%3Cbr%3E0%20to%20100kph%3A%207.3%20seconds%3Cbr%3ERange%3A%20418km%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh149%2C900%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Vidaamuyarchi Director: Magizh Thirumeni Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Rating: 4/5

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The specs: Macan Turbo Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors

Power: 639hp

Torque: 1,130Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Touring range: 591km

Price: From Dh412,500

On sale: Deliveries start in October

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20CarbonSifr%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202022%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Onur%20Elgun%2C%20Mustafa%20Bosca%20and%20Muhammed%20Yildirim%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Climate%20tech%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%241%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A