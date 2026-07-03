Robots ‘will not replace bodyguards’ despite rise of AI in private security

The cyborgs from The Terminator and the Murderbot series will remain fictional for now, despite the rapid introduction of artificial intelligence and robotics technology globally.

That's according to Radovan Opitz, the founder and chief executive of Dubai-based private security company Falcon Shield. While AI is already disrupting the private security business, the human element will remain inimitable, he says.

“My opinion is that the future of the security industry is purely with human beings … the observation skills, prediction and just going from seeing something to actually resolving it is not going to be possible outside the physical presence of humans,” Mr Opitz tells The National in an interview.

While services such as CCTV and AI tools can help with facial recognition, “the presence or patrolling, or even being in those places physically, it's irreplaceable”, he claims.

Mr Opitz, from Slovakia, has worked in the private security industry for nearly two decades, with stints in New York and London, before setting up his own company in Dubai last year. Falcon Shield, which is licensed in the emirate, offers bodyguard services, close protection, and security for hospitality and events.

Radovan Opitz, chief executive of Falcon Shield, and Agni Magar, senior director of operations. The company plans to add up to 150 personnel by the end of this year. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

He shares an example from his time in London when a US politician was attending an event in the UK capital. “She had a speech and stayed for three nights. There were some difficulties because there were some protesters. We had to make sure that everybody was happy and everybody was safe, but the team was great on the ground, we isolated the whole incident … and everything was fine.

“That’s what we do day and night, just make sure that any situation that arises we have to step in and react, so it's all about how we react to those problems on the ground, and she was very thankful, and the whole team was definitely happy with the outcome.”

The key is to remain “very private, very discreet” and make sure that people feel safe “because they trust us with their presence”, Mr Opitz explains. Whether they are actors, singers, politicians or members of the royal family, “we enter their private life – based on where they are, who they are, where they travel … whoever they are, they want to make sure they are safe”.

Rising demand

Despite strong regional competition in the sector, Mr Opitz says there is scope for growth and for more players, especially since the industry is not transforming at the pace needed.

In meetings, clients are “telling us we need fresh ideas and a new approach”, he says. That is needed to revive the industry, he explains. It is not only about personnel but also about technology and how companies must evolve to become more agile or more practical.

“It's how we improve training and how we improve communication between the office and operations team on the ground.” New tech applications enable faster communication among team members, ensuring information is relayed quickly. “We are very surprised how even fully established companies are still running their operations through Excel sheets and through other forms.”

The sector is recording strong growth in the Gulf region. The value of the security industry across the Gulf is set to grow from about $3.4 billion last year to roughly $6.9 billion by 2034, according to research by IMarc. “The growing adoption of advanced security systems to protect assets and mitigate risks, rising employment in the transportation sector to ensure passenger safety, and increasing number of cybercrimes, cyberthreats and data breaches represent some of the key factors driving the market,” it said.

Mr Opitz cites similar estimates and says that, as more buildings come up across the region, demand for services such as residential security, concierge and reception services is also set to grow.

“The decision to open the office in Dubai in April 2025 was the right one and we're looking forward to the future. We are really excited to work with many big brands and big companies, and the region is definitely in a position to expand more after those unfortunate events [during the Iran war], but I'm sure the positive future is here, and the security companies will thrive based on the right approach and demand,” he says.

Another area that offers potential for future growth is maritime security, especially as the Strait of Hormuz blockade during the war highlighted the issue.

Play 00:53 Iran seizes cargo ships in Strait of Hormuz

“Private security companies will be entering, or they have already entered that part where they support ministries of defence, and they are contracted to support teams with technology, how they operate drones and how they actually monitor patrolling certain areas,” Mr Opitz says.

Private shipping companies could also request armed or unarmed security teams once the strait is fully reopened and operations resume. “That is a next step of participation for private security companies,” he says.

Looking ahead, the company aims to recruit 75 to 150 personnel by the end of this year and launch operations in other emirates by October or November. It expects revenue to reach about Dh5 million ($1.36 million) for the current financial year.

Falcon Shield is also aiming to expand to Saudi Arabia by the end of the first quarter of next year, Mr Opitz says.

“I believe that we are in the right industry and we are in the right place at the right time, where … demand for security services will only grow,” he says. “It's up to us to make sure that the quality we offer is the best for the suitable rates that will be accepted by the clients.”